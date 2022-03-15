Labatt Brew House to reopen Thursday

The Labatt Brew House is reopening its doors on Thursday, March 17 and Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Labatt Brew House will officially reopen this week after being closed for two years.

Just in time for the NCAA Tournament, the Labatt Brew House is reopening its doors on Thursday, March 17 and Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. At this time, the Labatt Brew House will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

In honor of opening day, the Labatt Brew House will have three new beers available: Mango Guava Sour, Hazy IPA, and Chocolate Stout. According to Labatt, all three were brewed onsite.

“We are excited to re-open the Labatt Brew House for the upcoming NCAA Tournament,” said Ryan Brady, Labatt brewmaster. “I’ve been having some fun creating a few new beers to serve to basketball fans on Thursday and Saturday. And of course, we will always have Blue and Blue Light available for Labatt loyalists. Looking forward to seeing everyone again.”

The Labatt Brew House first opened back in the fall of 2019. According to Labatt, the 3,000-square-foot brewery has a 10-barrel, four-vessel brew house with 11 fermenters. And in preparation for brewing, Labatt says the brewmaster has tested and cleaned the equipment.

Labatt also notes that the adjacent Draft Room has resumed regular operations after reopening last year. Both businesses are located at 79 Perry Street in the City of Buffalo.

"Now that the Draft Room is open, we are planning to reopen the Labatt Brew House with an emphasis on serving our customers in the Cobblestone district while maintaining an efficient operational model," said Rich Andrews, chief executive officer of FIFCO USA, parent-company to Labatt USA.