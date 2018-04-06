BUFFALO, NY-- Animal Control officers in several communities are looking for the person or persons who dumped as many as 18 lab and lab-mix puppies around WNY, primarily in the Southtowns.

The Boston Dog Control office says the dogs were found in Buffalo, Boston, Orchard Park and East Aurora over the past week.

They estimate the pups to be between 4-6 months old and in relatively good shape, except for being skittish. Many of them have similar facial scarring of unknown cause.

Some of the puppies have been adopted already. Others are in foster care until they can be adopted.

As of Monday morning, three labs, a chocolate and two yellow ones, remain with Town of Aurora Animal Control.

Right now, there is no way to know if more dogs may be out there. If you find one, you're asked to call your local dog control office and if you have any information on how or why these dogs were abandoned, call the SPCA's Animal Cruelty Investigators at 875-7360.

© 2018 WGRZ