x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2nd annual La Nova Wing Bowl returns

The La Nova Wing Bowl is making its return this weekend.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Sunday is the Buffalo Bills' home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, and to make things even more exciting La Nova will be throwing their second annual Wing Bowl inside the gates at the game. 

The event will begin at noon and will be by the stadium's west end plaza between Gates 4 and 5 across from the Bills store. 

The event will feature 10 contestants who will compete to eat the hottest Buffalo wings, and the winner will receive $2,500. The event will also feature DJ Anthony, Benny the Butcher, and Buffalo Bills alumni. 

To learn more about the event, visit lanova.com

See you in 2 days🍗 #lanovawingbowl2023 🍕🍗🍕🏈 🍗 #lanova...

Posted by La Nova Wings on Friday, September 15, 2023

For the latest breaking news and weather, download the WGRZ+ mobile app and enable push notifications

**

You can stream WGRZ+ on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. Just download the free WGRZ+ app here.

RELATED VIDEO:

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out