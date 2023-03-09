2nd annual La Nova Wing Bowl returns

The La Nova Wing Bowl is making its return this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Sunday is the Buffalo Bills' home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, and to make things even more exciting La Nova will be throwing their second annual Wing Bowl inside the gates at the game.

The event will begin at noon and will be by the stadium's west end plaza between Gates 4 and 5 across from the Bills store.

The event will feature 10 contestants who will compete to eat the hottest Buffalo wings, and the winner will receive $2,500. The event will also feature DJ Anthony, Benny the Butcher, and Buffalo Bills alumni.

To learn more about the event, visit lanova.com

**