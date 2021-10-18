L.A.-based company buys long-vacant Norfolk Southern warehouse in Hamburg

Carbon Activated will invest $5.75 million in the project.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Carbon Activated Corp. closed on its purchase of a former Norfolk Southern Corp. warehouse in Hamburg that will allow for the expansion of the Los Angeles-based firm.

The deal: In documents filed Oct. 15 in the Erie County clerk’s office, Carbon Activated’s owner Lionel Perera, through the Perera Family Trust, paid $3.2 million for the 74,000-square-foot warehouse at 3830 Jeffrey Blvd. Norfolk Southern was the owner.

Carbon Activated leases space on Hoover Road in Blasdell. The company has 15 employees and expects to hire 19 more with the expansion. In all, Carbon Activated will invest $5.75 million in the project.