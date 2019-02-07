BUFFALO, N.Y. — The transformation of the sprawling former Trico Products Corp. plant is now underway.

Peter Krog, CEO of the Orchard Park-based Krog Corp., confirmed work has started on the $80.5 million project at the long-vacant former windshield wiper production facility. Krog and Mayor Byron Brown first announced the deal four years ago.

“It has been a long struggle because of all the components, but we’re here and underway,” Krog said. “I consider this a signature project for us and the city.”

