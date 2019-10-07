BOSTON, N.Y. — According to the Boston Veterinary Clinic, two kittens were thrown from a car around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

The kittens were found on Boston State Road by Megan Armbruster and her mother Marla Armbruster. The women brought the kittens to the veterinary clinic Wednesday morning, where the kittens had a full exam.

The clinic said the kittens were very thin and dirty when they were brought in and have a long road to recovery.

The kittens are currently stable, and the vet hopes they can find out who did this.