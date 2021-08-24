Kittens found in Tonawanda dumpster; Local cat rescue group issues reminder to pet owners

The Ten Lives Club is reminding the public that "dumping an animal is never the answer."

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Ten Lives Club is issuing a reminder to pet owners after three kittens were found Monday in a dumpster in Tonawanda.

The non-profit cat adoption group is reminding the public that "dumping an animal is never the answer."

According to the Ten Lives Club, this situation is something that happens all too often, adding that there are many organizations and other resources here in Western New York that can help.

"These tiny innocent creatures deserve better," said Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager for Ten Lives Club. "We are extremely grateful to the good samaritan Sarah who didn’t hesitate to help the kittens during their time of need. Dumping a pet is always unnecessary and cruel."

The Ten Lives Club has taken the kittens in and have renamed them Reduse, Reuse and Recycle.