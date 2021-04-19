Kith & Kin Bakery & Bistro adds gluten-free event space

There will be a three-season catering/events space large enough to accommodate up to 50 inside, and even more outside.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — When Lisa Jermyn sat down with a bride recently to discuss gluten-free cake options for her wedding, she was struck by just how much her business means to people with celiac disease and gluten-intolerance conditions.

“She couldn’t believe she actually had options,” she said. “We learn a lot from our customers.”