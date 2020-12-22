Kissing Bridge opens for the season

Kissing Bridge opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon, saying its central area is open with two lifts, five slopes and one terrain park.

GLENWOOD, N.Y. — Kissing Bridge announced Tuesday that it's officially open for the season!

Kissing Bridge opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon, saying its central area is open with two lifts, five slopes and one terrain park. Additional slopes are expected to open up soon.

While at the slopes, don't forget to abide by COVID-19 protocols. Kissing Bridge is reminding people that masks and social distancing is required.

According to New York State, skiers and snowboarders can expect to see the following differences this year:

Lifts will only take one party at a time

Parties will be required to socially distance

Lessons will have no more than 10 people

Rented equipment is expected to be thoroughly disinfected

Any shuttles or food on site will follow existing NYS guidelines

For more information on how Kissing Bridge is protecting against COVID-19, click here.

According to its website, Kissing Bridge has 39 slopes, which are spread over 700 acres. It also has nine ski lifts.