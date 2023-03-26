Kissing Bridge closes for the season

Kissing Bridge Ski Resort announced on its Facebook page Sunday morning it's closing for the season.

GLENWOOD, N.Y. — It's another sure sign that Spring is almost here. Kissing Bridge Ski Resort announced on its Facebook page Sunday morning it's closing for the season.

The resort thanked everyone who came out this winter saying, "Despite the struggles that came with this winter our amazing staff continued to show up and our loyal customers made the best of what old man winter gave us."

It was not an easy winter for Kissing Bridge. The resort had to delay its opening until Christmas Eve, because of a lack of snow and a warm December.