Kissing Bridge announces summer music festival

The Jam on the Lift Music & Arts Festival will be coming to the ski resort on August 28, 2021.

GLENWOOD, N.Y. — Kissing Bridge Snow Sports has announced it's teaming up with Twenty6 Productions to bring a music festival to its property next month.

The Jam on the Lift Music & Arts Festival will be held on August 28, 2021. The festival includes live music, local art vendors, food and drinks, and more.

Performers include Long Beach Dub Allstars, Tropidelic, Moon Hooch, Witty Tarbox, and The Abruptors.

General admission tickets are $35 in advance and $50 at the door, while VIP tickets are $85 in advance and $100 at the door.

The festival runs from 2-11 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at 10296 State Road in Glenwood, NY. Doors will open at 1 p.m.