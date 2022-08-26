$20K donation will help King Urban Life Center build new playground

The $20,000 is just part of about $200,000 in funds raised for the new playground, which will be built at 945 Genesee St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A total of $20,000 was just donated to the King Urban Life Center for a new playground.

The Odd Fellow and Rebekah Benefit Fund presented the check in Buffalo on Friday. The $20,000 is just part of about $200,000 in funds raised for the new playground, which will be built at 945 Genesee St. and will replace another playground that was deemed unsafe.

"It was old and wooden, and unfortunately wear and tear would not allow for kids and family to come and experience and enjoy this space," said Sirgourney Cook, the executive director of the King Urban Life Center.

"In this immediate neighborhood, I don't know of any other playgrounds, outside of MLK Park, that are accessible and open."