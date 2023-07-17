King Urban Life Center hosting a 'Day of Play'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — King Urban Life Center is teaming up with National Grid to host a day of play for the community on July 18 from 11:30- noon.
Through National Grid's Adopt-a-Park program, company provides funding to support the revitalization of overgrown, underdeveloped or abandoned parks.
King Urban Life Center will unveil a brand new playground to the community.
This unveiling will be open to all neighborhood children, and their families to check out the new site, and equipment made possible by the $150,000 grant.
The new park will be located at 945 Genesee Street on the corner of Rich Street in the City of Buffalo. King Urban Life Center is located where a historic 100-year-old former church used to reside.