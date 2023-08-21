3rd annual sneaker drive hosted by Galactic Tribe

The Galactic Tribe is teaming up with the King of Urban Life center and more locations for a sneaker drive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Galactic Tribe is hosting their annual sneaker drive on Saturday, August 26 from noon - 5 p.m. at the King of Urban Life Center. The group has been accepting gently used sneakers, and fresh new socks for underserved youth in the community.

The group collected items up until August 18 for distribution on the 26, and a list of places where donations had been dropped off included

King Urban Life Center : 938 Genesee Street

The Foundry : 298 Northampton Street

Trend Up: 95 Allen Street

Dorris Records: 286 E. Ferry Avenue

Ground Control: 569 Elmwood Avenue

Lincoln Memorial Church: 641 Masten Avenue

Bridge Studios NY : 604 Hertel Avenue

Donations will be given on a first come first serve basis, and no registration is needed for those looking to pick up items. There will be a demographic survey required for those attending to take to receive a donation. The survey will include name, contact, number of kids, and zip code.

UPDATED LOCATIONS! 📦 To donate items, please use one of our drop-off locations listed below: King Urban Life Center :... Posted by The Galactic Tribe & Wakanda Alliance Program on Wednesday, August 16, 2023