3rd annual sneaker drive hosted by Galactic Tribe

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Galactic Tribe is hosting their annual sneaker drive on Saturday, August 26 from noon - 5 p.m. at the King of Urban Life Center. The group has been accepting gently used sneakers, and fresh new socks for underserved youth in the community.
The group collected items up until August 18 for distribution on the 26, and a list of places where donations had been dropped off included
- King Urban Life Center : 938 Genesee Street
- The Foundry : 298 Northampton Street
- Trend Up: 95 Allen Street
- Dorris Records: 286 E. Ferry Avenue
- Ground Control: 569 Elmwood Avenue
- Lincoln Memorial Church: 641 Masten Avenue
- Bridge Studios NY : 604 Hertel Avenue
Donations will be given on a first come first serve basis, and no registration is needed for those looking to pick up items. There will be a demographic survey required for those attending to take to receive a donation. The survey will include name, contact, number of kids, and zip code.
To learn more visit www.thegalactictribe.org