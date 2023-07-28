King Harvest band honors late Ron Altbach with memorial concert

King Harvest, the popular rock band is returning to Olcott to honor late pianist and co-founder Ron Altbach.

OLCOTT, N.Y. — Popular band King Harvest known for songs such as 'Dancing in the Moonlight' and 'A Little Bit Like Magic' are returning to Olcott Beach to honor co-founder and pianist Ron Altbach who passed away in February 2023. Altbach was a Olcott native, and graduated from Newfane High School.

The band started in France in 1970, and its members included Eddie Tuleja, Ron Altbach, Rod Novak, and Wells Kelly.

The remaining group members are hosting a memorial concert on Saturday, July 29 at 4pm under the Lions Club Pavilion in Krull Park. Family and friends have organized the show to celebrate Altbach's life and honor his music legacy.

Returning members will be joined by local musicians as well, and play several well known songs from the King Harvest catalog that had provided the foundation to Altbach's career.

The concert will be free, but donations will be greatly appreciated and accepted to go towards the memorial fund which will benefit Atbach's local Highschool music program.

