Tuesday August 15 is the Kid's Terminal Trot hosted by NFTA at the Niagara Falls Airport and is a fun chance to explore the airport in a unique way.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is teaming up with the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls club to host a Kid's Terminal Trot before the Run the Runway 5K.

The trot will take place on Tuesday, August 15 at 10:30am at the Niagara Falls International Airport, and give kid's the chance to race around the terminal in preparation for the fun run happening on August 26 in conjunction with the Run the Runway Race.

“The Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club is excited to bring our kids out for an additional day at the airport,” said Rebecca Vincheski Chief Executive Officer of the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club. “It’s a great opportunity for them to get familiar with the airport and staff before the big race!

For those attending their will be free parking in the airport lots, and carpooling is highly encouraged to save space for everyone.

Run the Runway 5K returns on Saturday, August 26th at the Niagara Falls International Airport. The entire race is held... Posted by Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Run the Runway is a 5K that gives runners the chance to pass through TSA Security and run free on the airport runways. Registration for the race is still open, and costs $32 with a price increase after August 19.