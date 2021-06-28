Kids left alone as smoke fills East Side home, mother taken into police custody

Buffalo Fire officials say three young children were left alone in an East Side home, then a small fire broke out inside.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three young children were saved from a smoke-filled house Friday and now charges are pending against the mother of those children.

2 On Your Side has not learned exactly what those charges will be. However, we do expect those charges to be in relation to the fact that these three young children were left alone in the house, which is in the 500 block of Goodyear Avenue.

Buffalo Fire say the ages of those children are 5, 3, and two years old.

Investigators says an electronic device caught fire in a bathroom on the first floor of this home on Goodyear. Officials tell us the device was burned so badly, it's unrecognizable.

Smoke started to spread throughout the first floor of the home.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo says when firefighters got to the scene, they were quickly able to put out the fire and found no one watching over the kids.

"They were really pretty lucky the smoke had not banked down to their level yet, they’re younger children so the smoke was probably three or four feet from the ceiling, but they were evaluated by an ambulance crew at the scene and they were treated and released," said Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.

It's unclear how long the children were left alone.

"I know the mother arrived on the scene probably within 45 minutes after the incident, but prior to that I couldn’t tell you how long the children were left alone for," Renaldo said.

Officials are still investigating what type of device burned.

"There was a small electronic device on the floor of the bathroom and that’s where the fire originated from," Renaldo said.

Commissioner Renaldo says the mother was taken into custody at the scene. Buffalo Fire say they’re not sure who the children were released to, but that they are in good care.