Kids hunt 5,000 eggs at annual Easter eggstravaganza in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An annual Easter Eggstravaganza was held at McCarthy Park on East Amherst Street Sunday.
This is the second year for the free event and thanks to the organizer of ProjectRestore716 and HelpMeBufflao, Face Baxtron, and donations from the community, kids got to run around and find 5,000 easter eggs.
"I usually start at the beginning of the month and I just pack the eggs as I go, so these eggs been packed a week ago and I do it myself, so there's no risk of where the eggs are coming from for safety reasons, my peace of mind, and for the babies," Baxtron said.
Baxtron also recruited a volunteer team of medical staff, and security and traffic coordinators to ensure safety at the free event.