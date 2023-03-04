Kids hunt 5,000 eggs at annual Easter eggstravaganza in Buffalo

This is the second year for the free event and thanks to the organizer of ProjectRestore716 and HelpMeBufflao , Face Baxtron, and donations from the community, kids got to run around and find 5,000 easter eggs.

"I usually start at the beginning of the month and I just pack the eggs as I go, so these eggs been packed a week ago and I do it myself, so there's no risk of where the eggs are coming from for safety reasons, my peace of mind, and for the babies," Baxtron said.