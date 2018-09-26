BUFFALO, N.Y. - 2 On Your Side is devoting time to help in the fight against addiction in Western New York.

Each year we partner up with Kids Escaping Drugs to raise money to help with the many programs they offer to help our local young people struggling with addiction.

Throughout our early evening newscasts today, we will broadcast live from KED's Renaissance Campus in West Seneca, sharing stories about the good work that's done there helping young people overcome drug and alcohol abuse.

And even when the day is done, you can still donate to Kids Escaping Drugs. Donations are always accepted online here.

