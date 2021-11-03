Kids Escaping Drugs awarded $125K Face2Face Coalition grant

The funding announced by Congressman Brian Higgins goes to help communities battle issues that contribute to youth substance abuse.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — An area leader in helping young adults battle addiction to drugs is getting a significant funding boost from the federal government to continue its work.

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced Kids Escaping Drugs has been awarded $125,000 on behalf of the Face2Face Coalition. The grant will help community leaders identify and respond to the unique challenges and conditions that lead to youth substance abuse.

"Young people are particularly vulnerable in succumbing to peer pressure when they do not have proper education on the consequences associated with drug use and substance abuse," Higgins said. "This funding will continue to support the communities of Orchard Park and West Seneca to reduce substance use among Western New York youth and young adults."

The Face2Face Coalition serves nearly 75,000 people in West Seneca and Orchard Park and aims to foster drug free communities through outreach, education and youth engagement.

"We are incredibly grateful to have been awarded the DFC Grant. Together with Orchard Park and West Seneca, we will work tirelessly to build a drug free community while empowering our youth to become leaders,” said Face2Face Coalition Program Director Suzanne D’Amico.