Kids Escaping Drugs adjusts to life during the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kids Escaping Drugs has adapted to some new challenges that have come with the coronavirus pandemic, including changes in drug use.

The Kids Escaping Drugs Renaissance Campus is busy. It just started up the admissions process again. Jodie Altman with Kids Escaping Drugs says while people have more time on their hands and less to do, her concern is that drug use and mental health go hand-in-hand.

“I always say, you know, this is the time where dealers are probably doing really well because people have nothing to do, and that's very concerning to me," Altman said. "I think, you know, whatever is available by nature of being an adolescent, they will try anything. So, if somebody says, try this, it's going to make you feel different than you feel, they're going to try that. From everything I read, there's definitely done more opiate overdoses on the outside, and that's not at all surprising to me. We are in a pandemic with a drug crisis that came along with it, and with a mental health crisis that came along with it."

Despite the challenges that came with the pandemic, the KED Face 2 Face program is still on pace to reach a record number of 50,000 people this year.

Face 2 Face is part of KED. It is a program that partners with schools to prevent drug abuse. Its director says not being able to go into schools was a difficult adjustment, but they adapted. Like a lot of us, Face 2 Face is using virtual programming. The vaping program is in very high demand, and now, it’s all done virtually.

“We're also working on our Face 2 Face presentation where we're able to bring the young person in recovery to come share their story," said John Bennett, Face 2 Face program director. "Obviously, we're unable to do that and our current state of affairs, but are able to offer a virtual presentation."

“Besides vaping, what are some of the other issues that are the biggest ones that you're dealing with right now?” Asked 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik.

“Absolutely. Well, we created a new feature on our Facebook called Face 2 Face Facts: Know the Truth, and our first one was focused on Xanax, and in my opinion, Xanax is one of the fastest up and coming drugs with adolescents right now," Bennett said. "It's a benzodiazepine prescribed for anxiety, but a lot of people really don't know how dangerous Xanax can be for adolescents. So, we made sure to make that a focus going forward."

KED had to temporarily stop admissions, but kept things going on-campus relying on technology and activities kids living on campus can do together.

“The kids did, and continue to do, amazing. They at times, I think, handled it better than the adults because we were so intent by making everything okay for them,” Altman said.

Altman says the kids now Skype and Zoom with their parents, and just this past weekend, they started in-person visits again, but it’s very strict and everyone has to wear a mask. So far, everyone on campus is COVID-19 free.

“We've done a lot of fun things for these kids," Altman said. "We've let them, sometimes for the first time in their life, be kids. We've done competitions between the houses between the kids and the staff. We've had cookouts where the kids have actually wanted to help cook. We played a lot of games. And we just tried to, and I hate to use the word normalize, but we've tried to normalize this abnormal world that we're living in."

Altman says the community has continued to help throughout the pandemic.

“We've had people donate lunches, donate dinners, we've had people, donate masks, we've had people donate experiences," she said. "We've had money that, you know, people are going through a hard time right now, we're lucky to have a job. We're lucky to have a campus in a community that supports us so well. So, we will take anything, anything that people are willing to do for us or donate to us. We're forever grateful."