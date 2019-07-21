BUFFALO, N.Y. — On one of the hottest days of the year was the 21st annual Buffalo Track and Field Classic.

It's a track meet for young people from Buffalo, Rochester even Erie, Pennsylvania. Children ages 4 to 18 competed all day Saturday.

While it's about sports, it's also a life lesson the kids walk away learning.

"It's an alternative to what else is out there, and part of sports is being dedicated to set goals and pursue those goals," said George Lewis III, the Buffalo Track and Field Classic president.

"Our motto is everyone is a winner, there are no losers here today, and to grow friendships and respect for other people."

The event is held every year at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium in Buffalo.

