10-year-old boy needs kidney

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seriuss Jackson is a 10-year-old boy who needs the community's help in finding him a kidney donor.

He is currently in renal failure, and recently placed on the transplant list at Oishei Children's Hospital. He is also currently doing dialysis 3 times a week.

Seriuss' blood type is B negative so he is able to get a kidney donation from someone who has a B or O type kidney.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about becoming a donor for Seriuss can call the University of Rochester Medical Center at (585)-275-7753. Those who call should ask to speak to the donor coordinator.

People can also reference the post made below for more information via Sweet Buffalo's Facebook page.

