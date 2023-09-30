x
10-year-old boy needs kidney

Credit: Seriuss Jackson -- Kidney

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seriuss Jackson is a 10-year-old boy who needs the community's help in finding him a kidney donor. 

He is currently in renal failure, and recently placed on the transplant list at Oishei Children's Hospital. He is also currently doing dialysis 3 times a week. 

Seriuss' blood type is B negative so he is able to get a kidney donation from someone who has a B or O type kidney. 

Anyone who is interested in learning more about becoming a donor for Seriuss can call the University of Rochester Medical Center at (585)-275-7753. Those who call should ask to speak to the donor coordinator. 

People can also reference the post made below for more information via Sweet Buffalo's Facebook page. 

HELP 10-YEAR-OLD BUFFALO BOY FIND A KIDNEY DONOR ❤️ Seriuss Jackson is a 10-year-old boy from Buffalo who needs a...

Posted by Sweet Buffalo on Friday, September 29, 2023

There has also been a gofundme created to help out Seriuss' family during this time, click here to learn more. 

