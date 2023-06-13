KeyBank volunteer in 32nd Annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of KeyBank employees volunteered Tuesday as part of the 32nd Annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day.
Teammates assisted in more than 40 projects in Buffalo and Western New York, including building playgrounds, painting houses, weeding gardens and cleaning community parks.
“Neighbors Make the Difference Day is an event our KeyBank teammates look forward to each year as we all take great pride in working in, living in and serving Buffalo and Western New York, home to our Northeast Regional Headquarters,” said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo Market President in a press release. “This tradition is another way that KeyBank invests in Buffalo by dedicating our collective time and talent to brighten lives and help transform our community in a meaningful way.”
Several of the bank’s branch locations and in-person services closed at noon to accommodate participating employees.
Participating community organizations in the Western NY area include:
- William-Emslie YMCA – 585 William Street, Buffalo, NY 14206
- Ronald McDonald House – 780 West Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY 14222
- Dress for Success – 1256 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216
- ARC Erie County – 30 Wilson Road, Williamsville, NY 14221
- Hospice Buffalo – 225 Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
- Hull Family Home & Farmstead – 5976 Genesee Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
- Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Company – 591 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075
- Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club – 1570 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
- Boys & Girls Club of Northern Chautauqua County – 513 Washington Avenue, Dunkirk, NY 14048
- Lakewood - Zion Covenant Preschool and Childcare – 520 Fairmount Avenue, Jamestown, NY 14701
