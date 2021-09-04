KeyBank donates $250,000 to Evergreen Health to expand services, help underserved patients

The grant funding will be used to buy medical equipment and furniture, as well as to expand its patient population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — KeyBank is donating $250,000 to Evergreen Health to allow them expand services and help underserved patients, especially those with disabling conditions and special needs.

The grant money will be used to support the recent acquisition of People Inc.'s primary care practice. It will also help Evergreen establish a location for primary care services at 1870 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

This is KeyBank's first monetary contribution to Evergreen Health.

“We are extremely grateful for this significant level of support provided by KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation, as we look ahead to bringing People Inc.’s primary care patients into the Evergreen family,” said Raymond Ganoe, president and CEO of Evergreen Health. “Evergreen’s recent expansion, through our acquisition of People Inc.’s Article 28 operations, was a result of People Inc. seeking a partner with a shared mission of serving those who are underserved by the healthcare system. We have found in KeyBank what People Inc. found in us–and their support will allow us to realize our full potential for serving our new patients.”

The donation will allow Evergreen to purchase things like medical equipment and furniture, as well as to expand the patient population.

After the transition later this year, Evergreen will serve 5,000 new patients in addition to the 14,000 others it serves annually.