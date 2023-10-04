x
Stevie Nicks concert things 2 know

KeyBank Center has things for fans 2 know before attending Stevie Nicks on Wednesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fans on Wednesday night will be gathering at KeyBank Center to see popular artist Stevie Nicks on her 2023 tour

Nicks had begun her solo tour in Seattle on March 15 and recently announced that she would continue the tour with more added dates in 2024. Buffalo is her 12th stop on her solo tour. 

The KeyBank concert is set to start at 7 p.m. with door opening at 6 p.m., and fans going should know these things before arriving

  • Mobile ticketing, add your ticket to your apple wallet or google pay before arriving 
  • All bags, backpacks, and purses are prohibited, only 4" x 6" x 1.5" are permitted
  • All parking and concession stands are cashless

To learn more visit www.keybankcenter.com

