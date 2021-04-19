KeyBank Center accepting walk-ins Monday for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Erie County Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the KeyBank Center is accepting walk-ins Monday, April 19 until 7:45 p.m

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Monday afternoon that a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the City of Buffalo is currently accepting walk-ins.

The Erie County Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the KeyBank Center is accepting walk-ins Monday, April 19 until 7:45 p.m. The clinic will be offering the Moderna vaccine, which anyone over 18 years old or older is eligible to receive.

Poloncarz is encouraging anyone looking to attend the vaccine clinic to make an appointment online here or by calling (716) 858-2929.

Looking for a vaccine appointment for a different day? The Erie County Department of Health also has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at other locations in the county.