Some key details go unseen in Rochester Police video of fatal shooting

Video doesn’t clearly show what officers saw in the instants when they say a man pulled a gun on them, prompting them to fire at him in a car they had stopped.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officers’ video of a deadly police shooting in Rochester doesn’t clearly show what officers saw in the instants when they say a man pulled a gun on them, prompting them to fire at him in a car they had stopped.

Police released video Saturday of the shooting the day before.

The video shows that in the moments before the gunfire, officers ask to open a car's back-seat door and talk to a passenger. Then they run away from the car, with one yelling that there's a gun and to drop it.

Then gunfire is heard. It’s not clear from the video whether the passenger had a gun in his hands before officers fired or how many officers fired.