Kevin Guest House hosts 'Family in Focus' front porch photo sessions

A $50 donation gets you a professional photo, and proceeds benefit Kevin Guest House, which helps patients receiving treatment at area hospitals and their families.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can get a professional photo taken and support a good cause in Western New York at an outdoor, socially-distanced photo shoot Sunday.

Kevin Guest House is hosting a "Family in Focus" photo shoot on the front steps of the house, located at 782 Ellicott Street in Buffalo.

It runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 9 (Mother's Day).

You must reserve a spot online in advance. As of 8 a.m. there were still available time slots.

Kevin Guest House hosted a similar event during the holidays, and it was such a success that organizers decided to do it again.

A professional photographer will take a family photo for a $50 donation to Kevin Guest House. Dogs are welcome too!

The healthcare hospitality house provides a supportive home away from home for patients and families traveling to receive treatment at Buffalo hospitals.

A $75 donation will get you a digital copy of a retouched photo, two 8x10s, two 5x7s and flowers.

For a $125 donation, you will get a digital copy, along with a 16x20 print and flowers.