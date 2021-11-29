Kevin Guest House decorated by National Grid again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tonight we are celebrating Western New York with a little bit of holiday cheer being spread at the Kevin Guest House.
Employees from National Grid spent the day at the house on Ellicott Street in Buffalo decorating with energy-efficient lighting.
The Kevin Guest House has served out-of-town patients and families who are receiving healthcare in Buffalo since back in 1972.
"We want to do a little something to help brighten up the Kevin Guest House that in turn will hopefully help brighten up the lives of folks that are going through a challenging time that are away from home for the holidays. Folks who are staying here are dealing with critical medical situations. So they're coming back here after a long day at the hospital, and coming to a house that's decorated and cheerful and has some holiday spirit really helps to brighten their mood and let them know that they're cared about." Ken Kujawa regional director of National Grid said.
This was the ninth year that National Grid has decorated the Kevin Guest house for the holidays.