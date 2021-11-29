Kevin Guest House decorated by National Grid again

"We want to do a little something to help brighten up the Kevin Guest House that in turn will hopefully help brighten up the lives of folks that are going through a challenging time that are away from home for the holidays. Folks who are staying here are dealing with critical medical situations. So they're coming back here after a long day at the hospital, and coming to a house that's decorated and cheerful and has some holiday spirit really helps to brighten their mood and let them know that they're cared about." Ken Kujawa regional director of National Grid said.