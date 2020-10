Gaughan will make an Oct. 14 pitch to local business leaders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With an Oct. 31 deadline to raise at least $2 million and about $500,000 short of that goal, Kevin Gaughan is leading an effort to secure funds needed for his vision of a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course in South Buffalo.

Sources have confirmed Gaughan will make an Oct. 14 pitch to local business leaders during a meeting at the Buffalo Club.

"The clock is ticking," Gaughan said.