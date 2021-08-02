Kenmore's Anita Alvarez makes debut at Tokyo Olympics; Newfane's Brian Irr to compete Saturday

Anita Alvarez and her duet partner Lindi Schroeder are in 13th place after their first day of competition.

TOKYO, Japan — Week two of the Olympics are underway in Tokyo, and back here in Buffalo we're celebrating Western New York and our local Olympians.

Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez is fresh out of the pool on her first day of competing. The Kenmore native and her duet partner Lindi Schroeder are in 13th place after their first day of competition. They're going to have to bump up at least one spot on Tuesday if they want to make it to the medal round on Wednesday.

After their free routine preliminary Monday, the USA artistic swimming account tweeted, "A great first swim from our athletes. Anita and Lindi finish with an 86.5333. They will compete their tech routine tomorrow and the combined scores will determine if they earn a trip to finals."

Over on Instagram, the artistic swimming account shared some still photos of their day at the pool, with the caption, "making us proud as always - a great first swim for these two!"

Alvarez shared a look at her day leading up to competition on her Instagram stories, showing them eating breakfast, as well as getting their hair and makeup performance ready, and their walk to the aquatic center.

NBC will be replaying the preliminary duets during their afternoon coverage Monday.

The pair is set to swim again Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

As for Newfane native Brian Irr, he officially moved into the Olympic Village along with the USA Karate Team. The team thanked the City of Koga for hosting them for training camp before moving on to Tokyo.