MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A Kenmore man was injured Saturday morning, when a tractor trailer he was driving rolled over on County Route 380 in the town of Kiantone.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said the semi, for an unknown reason, went off the side of the roadway. The semi slid into a deep drainage ditch, then turned over.

The driver, Shawn E. Mellott, 52, was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening head injury.

The road was closed for roughly four hours. Charges are pending.