Ken-Ton Schools hold 34th annual SleepOut fundraiser during storm

KENMORE, N.Y. — A winter storm warning didn't stop the Ken-Ton schools community from participating in the 34th annual SleepOut on Friday night.

A limited number of students, teachers, and even the superintendent slept outside the administration building Friday night to raise money for local families who need it most.

"This year all of the donations from our sleep out will go to two agencies right here in the Village of Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda," according to event organizer Steve Ash.

The money will go to the Ken-Ton Closet in the Town of Tonawanda and the Ken-Ton Family Support Center, which is in the Village of Kenmore. Organizers are hoping to raise $10,000 this year.

The event was much smaller this year, the first time it has happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety measures were put in place, and only money was accepted as donations. In the past, people could donate food, clothes, furniture and personal items.