Kenmore pushes back start of winter parking ban to December 1

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Village of Kenmore pushed back the date of its winter parking back to December 1.

That decision was made by the village board and posted to social media. It's a decision that follows other municipalities that have done the same.

The Town of Cheektowaga pushed back its overnight winter parking back until December 1. They still ask residents to use common sense when there is heavy snow and remove vehicles from the street so plows can get through.

Cheektowaga joins North Tonawanda, which has delayed their overnight winter parking ban until November 15, and the Town of Tonawanda, which also delayed their overnight parking ban until November 15.