KENMORE, N.Y. — Have you seen this car? Kenmore Police believe it's a blue Honda Accord from 2013-2015 missing a driver's side hubcap.

The driver is responsible for a hit and run accident around 10:20 a.m. on August 30 that injured a 65-year-old Kenmore man and his one-year-old grandson.

Police say the man and child, who was in a stroller at the time, were crossing Nash Road at Delaware Avenue. The car was making a left turn to head east on Nash when the two were hit.

The child suffered scrapes and bumps. His grandfather suffered a left-side injury from being hit by the passenger-side mirror.

If you have any information on this accident, you're asked to call Detective Alan Fell at 875-1234 ext. 32.

Kenmore Police