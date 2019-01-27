KENMORE, N.Y. — UPDATE: Village police posted on Facebook on Sunday morning that Rodriguez has been found safe and is with her parents.

The Village of Kenmore Police Department is seeking help in attempting to find a girl.

Lindsay Rodriguez was last seen on Thursday morning. She's listed as 5 feet, 5 inches, 125 pounds, and blonde hair that goes midway down her back, but might also be in a bun.

She was last seen wearing brown UGG boots and a maroon jacket with fur on the hood.

Anyone with information please contact the Kenmore Police Department at 716-875-1234.