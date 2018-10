KENMORE, N.Y. — The Village of Kenmore Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Lindsay Rodriguez, 13, of Kenmore was last seen at 9 p.m. on October 12.

Lindsay is 5'5" and 125 pounds with long blonde hair that may be in a bun. Her clothing description is unknown, but she may be wearing gray high-top Vans and a pink and black backpack.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at (716) 875-1234.

