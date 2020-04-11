Kenmore Police asking for public's help to locate 17-year-old

Police say Maria Kat, 17, is currently considered a runaway and may be in the Riverside area of Buffalo.

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Kenmore Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to help locate a 17-year-old girl.

Maria Kat was last seen on Crane Place in Tonawanda around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to police, Kat is currently considered a runaway and may be in the Riverside area of Buffalo.

Kat is described as a Black female who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall.