Kenmore Police asking for public's help to locate 17-year-old

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Kenmore Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to help locate a 17-year-old girl.
Maria Kat was last seen on Crane Place in Tonawanda around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to police, Kat is currently considered a runaway and may be in the Riverside area of Buffalo.
Kat is described as a Black female who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenmore Police Department at (716) 875-1234 and refer to complaint number 20-012789.