KENMORE, N.Y. — The Village of Kenmore has announced that beginning Saturday at 2 a.m., the winter parking ban will be in effect.

Residents are expected to not park their car on the street between 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. nightly. Anyone who parks on the street during this time will be ticketed, the village says.

The parking ban is expected to last until March 15.