Kenmore Mercy nursing team honors their work with matching tattoos

The patient care team honored each other and their work with the tattoos.
Credit: Provided by Kenmore Mercy Hospital

KENMORE, N.Y. — The telemetry nursing team at Kenmore Mercy is showing their unity with matching tattoos. 

The patient care team honored each other and their work with the tattoos. The heart and heart rhythm was their design of choice, which is now adorned on their ankles, arms, and wrists.

"We all decided to get a tattoo to show our love of our job, and as a reminder of why we do this. There are ten of us, nurses and nurses aides, so far with the tattoos in different areas," the group said in a released statement. 

The telemetry staff works with patients who suffer from heart disease, heart failure, and complications associated with cardiac conditions. 

Credit: provided by Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Credit: provided by Kenmore Mercy Hospital

