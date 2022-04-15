T-Mobile WiFi hotspot kits now being offered for check out at Kenmore Library

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Kenmore Branch Library has a new service to offer for people who need access to internet.
In a Facebook post, the library announced it will be offering T-Mobile WiFi hotspot kits for check out. The wireless kits, the Franklin T9, can support 15 devices at the sametime through a built-in WiFi AP.
The T9 includes an LED screen that makes it easy to read the device's service status.
Library card holders can check out one hotspot at a time. The devices must be picked up and returned to the Kenmore location.