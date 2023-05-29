Kenmore honors Memorial Day with parade

The parade started at 11 a.m. and included several community groups.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENMORE, N.Y. — Kenmore hosted one of Western New York's largest Memorial Day parades on Monday.

Lots of people chose cool spots in the shade to watch a parade honoring the sacrifices made by those who've given their lives for our country on this Memorial Day. The Kenmore Memorial Day Parade is a decades-long tradition for many families.

"My husband was a Village of Kenmore policeman, and we raised our children in a house across the street, and they would come out and bring the picnic benches, and line up early in the morning, and we'd be here and then go back over, and have a picnic, and open up the pool. Even if it was 65," said Joyce Hagan-Svilokos, who is a former Kenmore Village Trustee.

Monday, with temperatures reaching into the 80s, Pat McNeill waited in anticipation to see her granddaughter, Arianna, march with Kenmore East.

"I'm very excited. She came a long way. She just came home from New York from a school trip, now she's in the parade, then she's going to have her prom, then she's going to graduate from Kenmore East, so I'm totally proud of her," said grandmother Pat McNeill.

It was Arianna's first time marching in the parade.

"So for her to be in the parade, she's excited, and I'm excited, and her mom's excited," said Pat McNeill.

And, finally, towards the end, McNeill got to see her.

"That's my heart. Arianna, that's my heart. I'm grandma," said Pat McNeill.

Other Memorial Day events were held across WNY.

