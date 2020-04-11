Kenmore East High School transitioning to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 tests

Fully remote instruction will continue through November 13, with plans to return to in-person instruction on November 16.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Following confirmed COVID-19 cases at Kenmore East High School, the superintendent announced Tuesday students participating in self-contained special education programs will transition to fully remote learning. At this time, all other students are currently learning remotely.

Sabatino Cimato, Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda UFSD superintendent of schools, says students will begin remote learning starting Wednesday. The superintendent added, "This first day will remain an asynchronous day of instruction, consistent with the current hybrid/remote instructional plan."

Cimato says synchronous remote instruction will begin Thursday with all Kenmore East teachers teaching remotely. Fully remote instruction will continue through November 13, with plans to return to in-person instruction on November 16.

"It is important to understand that this decision was made out of an abundance of caution, and resulting from the sudden uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases involving and/or impacting our Kenmore East community," Cimato said in a statement.