Kenmore East band instructor finalist for GRAMMY Museum Music Educator Award

KENMORE, N.Y. — A Buffalo area band director is a finalist for an educator award from the GRAMMY Museum.

On Monday, the museum announced the 10 finalists for the 2023 Music Educator Award. After being a quarterfinalist twice, the Kenmore East band instructor, Phil Aguglia, has been named one of the finalists.

Aguglia was selected out of 1,200 initial nominations.

"The annual Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the music education field and demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools," a statement on the GRAMMY Museum website read.

The winner will be recognized during the week leading up to the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The recipient will get a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for their school music program.