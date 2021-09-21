Ken-Ton's Edison Elementary Open House canceled for Tuesday, school closed on Wednesday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Tuesday's Open House at Edison Elementary in the Ken-Ton District, will not take place as scheduled.
Also, there will be no student attendance on Wednesday. A release from the district says the air handling system needs a repair and the school will be closed out of an abundance of caution.
The repair is needed in order to ensure optimal ventilation and airflow and will be made while school is closed tomorrow.
Families will be provided with updates as the work progresses. At this time, it's anticipated that school will reopen on Thursday.