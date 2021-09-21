Ken-Ton's Edison Elementary Open House canceled for Tuesday, school closed on Wednesday

District release says the building's air handling system is in need of repair and school being closed out of an abundance of caution.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Tuesday's Open House at Edison Elementary in the Ken-Ton District, will not take place as scheduled.

Also, there will be no student attendance on Wednesday. A release from the district says the air handling system needs a repair and the school will be closed out of an abundance of caution.

The repair is needed in order to ensure optimal ventilation and airflow and will be made while school is closed tomorrow.