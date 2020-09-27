Ken-Ton walk raises money to fight hunger

The CROP Hunger Walk is on Sunday, September 27 and start at 1:30 p.m.

KENMORE, N.Y. — On Sunday, a walk will be held in the Village of Kenmore to help fight hunger locally, nationally and across the world.

The CROP Hunger Walk is being hosted by Kenmore United Methodist Church at 53 Landers Road. The walk will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 27.

Last year, the walk raised more than $1,500 for food pantries locally, as 25 percent of the money raised stays local. Eight churches are participating in the two mile walk.