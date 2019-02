BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the 32nd year, Ken-Ton students and school staff members are holding a sleep-out to benefit homeless Western New Yorkers.

Participants will be sleeping in the Hoover Middle School cafeteria, or out in the parking lot in a refrigerator box.

By collecting donations and raising money at the sleep-out, Ken-Ton schools have raised around $1 million dollars in the past 31 years, all while teaching students.