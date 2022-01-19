Ken-Ton Schools make appeal for substitute teachers

With substitute teachers in high demand, the district said it's "positioning itself to be among the most attractive destinations for anyone interested."

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District is looking for substitute teachers.

In a press release, the Ken-Ton School District said with substitute teachers in high demand across the U.S., the district is trying to set itself apart from other schools and be an attractive destination for those interested in becoming a substitute teacher.

In the Ken-Ton School District, substitute teachers earn up to $146 per day.

According to the district, all substitute teachers can earn an additional $2,000 per year for completing staff development coursework. In addition, substitute teachers will also be able to join the New York State Retirement System, helping build credit toward retirement.

The district is also offering, "full-time building-based substitute positions in each of its schools with a starting salary of $27,500 per year. Building-based substitutes have the added benefit of receiving dental and vision coverage and seven days of paid leave annually."

Substitute teachers only work during regular school hours, they do not have to work nights, holidays, weekends, or summers. The district said the positions also offer the opportunity to work regularly and flexibly. Since substitutes are in high demand, Ken-Ton says there will be opportunities for them to work nearly every day of the school year.

"Substitute teachers play a vital role in schools and everyone is invited to apply," the district said in a press release.

If you're interested in becoming a substitute teacher click here to learn more or apply.