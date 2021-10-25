Ken-Ton schools district releases statement after 'threat' circulated on social media

The district said as soon as they were made aware of the threat they immediately began working with the Town of Tonawanda Police Department to investigate the origin

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Ken-Ton School District sent a message to students' families Monday night after the district was made aware of a screenshot is circulating on social media with a message of a threatening nature.

The district said as soon as they were made aware of the threat they immediately began working with the Town of Tonawanda Police Department to investigate the origin of the message.

The police have confirmed that the message did not originate within the Ken-Ton School District or Western New York and was not pertaining to any students in our area.

Town of Tonawanda Police Department released the following statement:

"A Snapchat message containing a non-specific school threat has been circulating through numerous districts locally and in other states. This threat has been investigated and found to not be credible."